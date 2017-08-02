Man who took photos of victims in female toilet gets 12 weeks' jail

SINGAPORE - A business development manager who trespassed into a female toilet to take photos of victims with his mobile phone was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Lee Chee Hoong, 41, pleaded guilty in April 2017 to four charges. Five others were taken into consideration for sentencing.

All the offences took place at the female toilet at Mountbatten Centre in 20l6.

Lee was found not suitable for a mandatory treatment order, where offenders undergo mental health treatment in lieu of jail time.

Investigations showed that on May 17, 2016, a 15-year-old Chinese national entered the female toilet at Mountbatten Centre and went into the middle cubicle.

Lee, whose office was nearby at Mountbatten Square in Mountbatten Road, entered the toilet unlawfully.

According to him, he experienced a thrill whenever he entered a female toilet.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Chong said Lee squatted down in front of the teen's cubicle while holding his iPhone aimed through the gap between the floor and the door of the cubicle.

As he prepared to take photos of the student, a 28-year-old teacher happened to walk past the toilet and noticed that the main door was ajar.

When she saw Lee squatting down outside the cubicle, she shouted at him. Lee said "no" and left the female toilet for the nearby male one.

The witness detained him and called the police.

His phone was seized but no compromising photos of the teen were recovered.

Investigations showed that some time between late January and late April 2016, Lee entered the same toilet and squatted down outside one of the cubicles.

He insulted the modesty of an unknown woman by taking at least seven photos of her in a state of undress while she was using the toilet.

The photos of this woman were recovered from among the deleted items on his phone, in the course of follow-up investigations.

Lee took at least two photos of a third victim, also unknown, in a state of undress while the woman was using the toilet between late January and late April 2016.

Lee's lawyer Peter Ong said the father of one is the sole breadwinner, and he undertakes to continue with his treatment after his release from prison.

He said his client had been seeing a private psychiatrist since 2008 for depression and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). He stopped treatment in 2012 as he had intended to start a family.

But an Institute of Mental Health psychiatrist said Lee did not have OCD, but paraphilic disorder.

Lee, who had two previous convictions for criminal trespass, was allowed to start his sentence on Sept 11, so that he can sort out personal and work-related matters.

The maximum penalty for criminal trespass is three months' jail and a $1,500 fine, and for insulting the modesty of a woman, one year's jail and a fine.