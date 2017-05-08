Man who 'stole car with knife' flips car while fleeing, arrested for armed robbery

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man who allegedly forced a man to hand over his car keys while brandishing a knife at Lakeside was arrested for armed robbery on Monday (May 8).

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning at about 1am, at 201 Boon Lay Way.

The car owner had been with a friend at Lakeside when a man allegedly approached them with a knife and demanded the car keys, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Monday.

The car had been parked at a nearby carpark, Wanbao understands.

The 27-year-old drove the car away but lost control shortly, mounting the kerb and flipping the car on a grass patch.

An eyewitness who gave her name as Madam Wu told Wanbao that she heard shouts and the sound of car tyres squealing from her nearby flat.

She said she looked down and saw a car flipping on the grass. Her husband called the police and they saw a man escape from the car and sit on the grass in pain.

The police arrived shortly after and arrested the man, she said.

The police told The Straits Times on Monday that they were alerted to a case of armed robbery at 201 Boon Lay Way at 1.16am on Monday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case and police investigations are ongoing.