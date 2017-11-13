Man who raped and abducted drunk intern gets 13½ years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man who drove a drunk woman back to his home from nightspot Zouk and raped her while she was passed out was on Monday (Nov 13) sentenced to 13½ years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Ong Soon Heng is appealing against his conviction and sentence.

He was convicted in July of raping and abducting the then 22-year-old undergraduate, who was then an intern in his friend's company, in the early hours of July 24, 2014.

Surveillance footage showed that Ong hauled her limp body over his shoulder at Zouk and placed her in the back seat of his car. He then drove her to his home and raped her while she was passed out.

She was found in a stupor by her boyfriend after he tracked her down using the Find My iPhone app when she went silent on her phone.

Prosecutors had sought at least 14 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane. The defence asked for 10 years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

On Monday, the victim's father was in court to hear the sentence. "He deserves what he deserves," said the 57-year-old.