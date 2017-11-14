Man who promised to recover Timeshare membership money jailed for cheating

SINGAPORE - A second person involved in multiple cheating scams by duping individuals into believing that they could recover money from terminating their timeshare membership was jailed for three years and seven months on Tuesday (Nov 14).

Muhammad Ridzuwan Roslan, 30, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring with others and to a fraudulent trading offence under the Companies Act.

Three other cheating charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

A district court heard that between August 2013 and July 2016, 48 victims reported to the police that they were cheated by Solution One into paying to recover money they had paid under their timeshare memberships.

The victims paid a total of $942,142 - ranging from $1,000 to $65,000 each - to Solution One in cash or cheques.

Ridzuwan, now a supervisor, was a sales representative of Solution One as well as an administrative manager of S1 Trast Holdings, a company registered in Labuan, at the time.

Solution One purported to be the agent of S1 Trast and purportedly processed the victims' recovery of money from their timeshare memberships, and collected fees for these services on behalf of the Malaysian company.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang said that Ridzuwan, together with Mohanaram Suppiah, Annie Sahlawaty Mohd Salleh and some others, agreed to dupe victims into believing that they would receive money from terminating their timeshare membership if certain fees were paid.

Mohanaram managed to get the personal particulars of some people, including Mr Khamis Ismail, who had paid Holiday Program Association Asia Pacific to terminate and recover money under their timeshare memberships.

Annie contacted Mr Khamis and falsely represented that she was an agent of the Singapore court and that Mr Khamis would receive money from terminating his timeshare membership if he paid $54,585 to her.

Believing her, Mr Khamis paid Annie $34,585 on Feb 5, 2015 and the balance of $20,000 the following day. Ridzuwan was present at the first meeting.

Annie was sentenced to 6½ years of corrective training a year ago for her role in the scam and for other offences.

The court heard that although Solution One was set up to provide medical consultancy services, it never offered such services. Instead, it provided services for the recovery of money from timeshare memberships.

Investigations showed that the victims' money was used by the company, among other things, towards paying employees' salaries and commissions.

Ridzuwan received commissions from Solution One for his role in the offences. He did not make any restitution.