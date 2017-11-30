Man who left flour at Woodleigh station fined

A 69-year-old man who used flour to mark a trail for a running route, which included Woodleigh MRT station, and caused a security scare was given the maximum fine of $1,000 yesterday for public nuisance.

Tay Yong Kwang admitted to causing annoyance to the public by leaving mounds of white flour at multiple locations in and around the station in Upper Serangoon Road between noon and 1pm on April 18.

More than 100 security staff were deployed to deal with the security scare.

The station was closed for slightly over three hours, affecting more than 1,000 commuters, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tang Shangjun.

He pushed for the maximum fine, saying this was one of the worst cases of public nuisance thus far.

"He left white powder around the public transport facility. It is reasonable to conclude that members of the public, station staff and security personnel would be fearful that there is something more sinister to it than just being flour alone," he said.

The DPP said there has been constant publicity in the local media on the need for the public to be on the lookout for suspicious substances or items, and how to identify them. White powder clearly falls in the category of suspicious substances, he added.

A strong message must be sent to the public that they should not leave items unattended, or items viewed as suspicious or hazardous around public transport networks or other public places where there is a high flow of human traffic, he said.

The court heard that Tay was a member of a running club called the "Seletar Hash House Harriers'', which organises runs every Tuesday for about 30 people over an 8km route.

Each week, the run route would change, and is decided by someone who is assigned the "Hare'' for the week. The "Hare'' has the task of planning the running route and marking it out using materials such as paper, chalk and flour.

Assigned as the "Hare'' that day, Tay, together with two club members, put a small pile of flour on the ground for every 10m to 15m.

Woodleigh MRT station was a landmark along the route as the runners were supposed to use the underpass leading through the station to avoid running on the main road, said DPP Tang.

While District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt agreed that this was one of the worst cases in terms of resources used and the inconvenience caused to the public, he accepted defence lawyer Harjeet Singh's mitigation plea that Tay did not intentionally seek to cause those consequences.

"In that sense, it is not the worst case," said the district judge.

But he said that even if Tay did not mean to create a public scare, he should have known better and not do what he did.