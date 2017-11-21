Man who led police on car chase in Geylang, crashing into 4 vehicles, arrested

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man who evaded a police road block in Geylang on Tuesday morning (Nov 21), leading the police on a car chase, was arrested for drug and traffic-related offences.

The police had been conducting a road block along Guillemard Road towards Paya Lebar Road on Tuesday at 4.17am, they told The Straits Times.

When an officer asked the man to stop, he refused to comply with the officer's instructions and instead sped off.

In the ensuing pursuit, he crashed into other vehicles, including a police vehicle, two taxis and a van.

There were no reported injuries in the crashes.

A Shin Min Daily News reader told the evening daily that he was at a coffee shop near Geylang Lorong 39 around 4am when he heard a ruckus and saw five to six police vehicles on the road.



Police conducting a road block along Guillemard Road towards Paya Lebar Road on Tuesday at about 4am ordered the 39-year-old man to stop, but he sped off instead, leading to the car chase. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



When Shin Min arrived on the scene, there were about 10 police officers investigating.

A black car was seen with dents on its hood and a smashed windscreen.

The 39-year-old man, who was handcuffed, had a young female passenger in his vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested for the offence of a rash act, as well as drug and traffic-related offences.

He was believed to have been on drugs during the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.