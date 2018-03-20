Man who died after his car crashed into excavator had been drink driving: Coroner

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man, who was killed after his car crashed into an excavator in Upper Jurong Road on May 23 last year, had been drink driving, said Coroner Marvin Bay on Tuesday (March 20).

In an inquiry into Mr Oh Wei Loong's death, the coroner added that the excavator operated by Bangladeshi Hossain Abadat, 43, had been travelling against the flow of traffic.

Investigations also revealed that the excavator had been used on the road without a proper permit from the authorities.

Coroner Bay, who found Mr Oh's death to be an "unfortunate traffic misadventure", said that a toxicological analysis revealed that he had 175mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

This was more than double the legal driving limit of 80mg/100ml.

"The message should be crystal clear that the consumption of large amounts of alcohol is utterly incompatible with safe driving," said the coroner.

Mr Oh was driving his Honda Civic in the middle of the three-lane road towards Boon Lay Way at around 9pm. At that time, the excavator was travelling on the right lane against the flow of traffic.

Mr Oh suddenly veered into Mr Hossain's path near the entrance of Safti Military Institute and hit the front right part of the excavator.

The impact caused his car to be flung sideways across the centre lane.

Mr Oh was rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but died of multiple injuries at around 10pm.

On Tuesday, Coroner Bay said: "It appears likely that Mr Oh's heavily inebriated state had taken a toll on his driving ability and judgement. The most significant cause of the collision is Mr Oh's sudden rightward swerve into the path of the excavator, which would not be the act of a rational driver in full control of his faculties.

"It is probable that in this intoxicated state and impairment of his faculties, Mr Oh had either lost control of his car, or reacted inappropriately when confronted with the sudden presence of the excavator."