Man who allegedly drove against flow of traffic on AYE charged with dangerous driving

SINGAPORE - A man was charged in court on Thursday (Jan 12) with driving a car in a dangerous manner along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at about 1.40am on Jan 5.

Brandon Ng Hai Chong, 30, allegedly drove against the flow of traffic.

His lawyer, Mr Luke Lee, told District Judge Carol Ling that his client has a medical condition and has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome.

He said Ng had also been diagnosed with depression and is regularly seeing a psychiatrist.

Mr Lee said this is the fourth time he is representing Ng but did not reveal details about the earlier cases.

The lawyer added that prior to this current case, his client had been sent to jail and had also been put on probation.

However, he did not mention the nature of Ng's earlier convictions.

Dressed in a bright blue polo T-shirt, Ng appeared calm as he stood before the judge.

He is now out on a bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on Feb 16.

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed up to a year and fined up to $3,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.