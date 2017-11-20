Man 'throws pebbles' at parked cars, damaging windscreens

A 61-year-old man allegedly threw pebbles out of his moving vehicle, causing damage to two stationary cars.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday after the police established his identity.

Officers found a bag of pebbles in his vehicle.

The Straits Times understands that the man drives a taxi.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they received reports from the two vehicle owners between 10pm and 11.20pm last Thursday, stating that their rear windscreens were shattered.

Their cars had been parked in Foch Road and Desker Road.

Officers conducted on-scene investigations and ground inquiries, and managed to establish the identity of the suspect.

He was arrested in Hougang Avenue 3 at 2.20am on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had also tossed pebbles out of his vehicle on several other occasions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any person found guilty of committing a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others under Section 336 (a) of the Penal Code faces up to six months' jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.