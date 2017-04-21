Man tackled by officers at Changi Airport had hurled vulgarities and pushed one of them

SINGAPORE - A man who was pinned down by police officers at Changi Airport Terminal 2 early Thursday (Apr 20) morning had hurled vulgarities at them, and even pushed one of the officers.

The 44-year-old man was being uncooperative when approached by officers, the police said on Friday (Apr 21). Earlier on Thursday, at 12.29am, the police received a request for assistance at Changi Airport Terminal 2. The man had allegedly hurled abusive language towards a 48-year-old man, and had snatched and smashed his phone.

The suspect was later arrested for "using abusive language against public servants and criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties", the police said.

Videos of the incident showed security personnel and police officers taking down a man in a blue T-shirt. The videos have since gone viral on social media sites such as Facebook.

Police investigations are ongoing.