Man suspected of getting into a club fight and assaulting a police officer charged

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man was hauled to court on Monday (April 16) for his alleged involvement in a fight in F Club and also for assaulting a police officer.

Gavin Ng Wee Kian was charged with one count of committing affray. He also has two additional charges for using criminal force against a public servant.

Ng is believed to have punched another man, Mr Sim Yi En, in a fight at F Club in 3B River Valley Road at about 4am on May 14 last year.

When approached by a police officer, Sergeant Tan Kar Wee, at 4.23am, Ng allegedly brushed his right hand away and pushed him on his right shoulder.

He also pulled on Sgt Tan's lanyard, causing it to snap.

Ng also flaunted his secret society affiliation after being arrested, said police in a statement on April 15 (Sunday).

He was offered bail of $5,000, and will be back in court on May 7.

If convicted for affray, he could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For his use of criminal force against a public servant in the discharge of his duty, he could be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.