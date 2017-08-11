Man stole cards, went on a spree

A former cleaning supervisor was sentenced to 21/2 years' jail for stealing from his victims, incurring charges totalling $3,215.71 on their debit and credit cards, and assault.

Sunda Singh Sirajanam, 46, pleaded guilty to six counts of cheating by personation and one count each of theft, cheating and causing hurt. Eleven other charges, including four counts of cheating by personation and one count of misappropriation of property, were taken into consideration yesterday.

The offences were committed between October last year and June.

The court heard that Singh was a cleaning supervisor at 313@somerset shopping mall but was fired some time ago when his co-worker, Ms Noorliza Jaffar - who was also his girlfriend at the time - reported him for consuming alcohol on the job.

At about 7.30pm on Oct 27 last year, Singh went to a cleaners' room on the third floor of Orchard Central shopping mall and stole a wallet belonging to Ms Jeevitha Gunasaragan. It contained $30 in cash and an ez-link card with a stored value of $40, among other things.

About four hours later, he went to see Ms Noorliza at 313@somerset and they had a heated argument.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim said that one of her colleagues, Mr Ong Siang Long, stepped in and accompanied her to a taxi stand after the argument. After she left, Singh approached Mr Ong and punched him in the neck.

In several instances, Singh stole bags and used the credit cards inside to buy things - mostly alcoholic drinks at bars.