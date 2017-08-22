Man sentenced to four weeks' jail for road rage

SINGAPORE - Unhappy that a lorry driver had overtaken his van, a man sped up and assaulted the driver, and removed his ignition key.

Tang Chiap Huat, 48, was on Tuesday (Aug 22) sentenced to four weeks' jail for road rage.

He admitted to slapping Mr Sivalingam Rathinam, punching the 30-year-old twice in his chest area and hustling with him for the vehicle key, along Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Oct 20, 2016, causing injuries to the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao said that at 10.15pm that day, the victim was driving the lorry along the PIE slip road of Jurong West to Tuas when he overtook Tang's van.

Tang perceived the victim to have overtaken his vehicle abruptly and was unhappy about this.

He then sped up and overtook the lorry before stopping in front of it.

He got out of the van and approached the driver seat of the lorry. He then opened the door at the lorry driver's seat and slapped the victim on his right cheek.

He also punched the victim twice in his chest, removed the lorry's key and threw it onto the ground.

The victim had tried to stop him from snatching the key, and suffered some abrasion to his right index finger while struggling with Tang.

Tang then drove off.

The victim, a construction worker, was treated for bruises on the face and chest, and abrasion on the right index finger.

Tang, who was represented by lawyer Lim Wee Teck, was given until Sept 6 to start his sentence, as he wants to arrange for someone to take over his work duties as a driver.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.