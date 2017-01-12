Man posing as cop abducted and sexually abused girl, 11

He posed as a cop and asked an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school with her younger sister to get into his car.

The father of four kidnapped the Primary 6 pupil and took her to an abandoned warehouse, where he sexually abused her.

A district court heard yesterday that the two sisters were walking along Mattar Road on May 29, 2013, when Liew Tien Chye, now 43, shouted "hello'' at the victim, to make her turn around.

He waved to her to come to his black Mazda, identified himself as a police officer, and flashed a shiny white card in a plastic cover.

He asked the girl to get into his car and she complied, believing him to be a police officer, while her sister continued on to school.

TRAUMATISED I think he should be jailed so that no other victim would have to go through the trauma that I had been through after the incident. I hope that he knows how much he has hurt my family and me. THE VICTIM, who is now 14, in her victim impact statement.

As they drove, Liew told the girl he was investigating underage smoking. He asked if she smoked and whether it was good to smoke. She said no.

Asked how he should find out if she smoked, she told him he could check her mouth for the smell of cigarettes or her bag for them.

He eventually stopped in front of an abandoned warehouse on Tannery Lane, and got out to check there was no one around. He then told her to go inside the warehouse first as he needed to get something from the car.

Shortly after, Liew entered holding a green first-aid box, and produced a bandage that he told her to wrap around her eyes.

Liew then forced himself on her for oral sex, to which she reacted by pulling off her bandage.

Seeing him turning around and pulling up his pants, she shouted at him in shock and disgust. She asked him what he had done, but Liew was silent.

The girl retrieved her school bag from his car and left, crying. She felt humiliated and disgusted, said the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

She told her parents about the incident, and a police report was then made.

Liew was arrested two weeks later, and was identified by the girl at a line-up on June 14, the following day.

The girl, who is now 14, said in her victim impact statement that the incident affected her studies, and she is afraid of strangers.

"I think he should be jailed so that no other victim would have to go through the trauma that I had been through after the incident. I hope that he knows how much he has hurt my family and me."

Liew was sentenced by District Judge Shawn Ho to eight years and 10 weeks in jail and given three strokes of the cane. He admitted to impersonating a police officer, kidnapping and attempted sexual penetration of a minor, as well as five unrelated charges of abetment of corruption and cheating.

Now unemployed, he was the sales manager of Mechtech Industrial and Engineering, a supplier of construction and hardware items, when he committed 26 offences between 2011 and 2013.

Liew's lawyer Sunil Sudheesan said in mitigation that his client was fully remorseful for what he had done.

He said that Liew fully accepts his responsibility. Liew paid $10,000 in compensation to the girl last year.