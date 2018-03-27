Man nabbed with Fridae.com founder in drug bust jailed 1 year

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in a drug bust with Fridae.com founder Stuart Koe was yesterday sentenced to a year's jail on drug-related charges.

John Lee Yung Chun was arrested on March 23, 2016, alongside his friend Koe, 45, founder of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) news and social site, in an apartment in Spottiswoode Park.

Lee, whose occupation is not known, was given one year's jail on three counts of drug-related charges, including consumption and possession of controlled drugs. He was granted bail of $10,000 and will begin serving his sentence on May 3.

Koe was sentenced earlier this month to a jail term of five years and nine months, with five strokes of the cane, for selling methamphetamine, also known as Ice, to a drug abuser.

Lee was found to have consumed methamphetamine and to be in possession of nimetazepam, also known as Erimin-5.

He jointly possessed drug-taking utensils with Koe, who is also the managing director of local pharmaceutical firm ICM Pharma.

Two other counts of consumption and possession were taken into consideration against Lee.

A glass pipe with a rubber tube attached was found in the Spottiswoode Park apartment when a search was conducted.

Officers went on to discover three tablets - later found to contain Erimin-5 - in Lee's wallet during a search of Koe's car on the same day.

Lee also tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine test.

Lee's lawyer, Mr Sunil Sudheesan, asked for jail of one year on account of Lee being a first-time offender and the small quantum of drugs involved in his case.

Koe, who is now out on bail of $60,000 and is represented by the same lawyer, was seen in the courtroom with Lee yesterday.

For consumption or possession of a controlled drug, Lee could have been jailed for up to 10 years, given a $20,000 fine or both.

Jan Lee