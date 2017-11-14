Man nabbed for groping two female victims on bus

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Nov 13) for molesting two female victims on board a bus.

In a statement, the police said the victims were molested on Sept 28 while on board a bus travelling in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Officers identified the man after conducting ground enquiries and viewing closed-circuit television footage.

The suspect will be charged with outrage of modesty.

If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, caning, or any combined punishment.