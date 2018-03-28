Man jailed two weeks for attacking another driver in road rage case

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to two weeks' jail following a case of road rage that saw him attack and abuse another driver.

The court heard that Sim Han Min, a service engineer, got out of his car to confront a driver travelling in the lane next to his. He spewed vulgarities at this driver, pushed him and hit him on the face. Two other offences were taken into consideration.

On the morning of January 5, 2017, Sim was taking his wife to work in his Honda and travelling along Rochor Canal Road when Mr Kuek Chee Kiong, 47, passed by him. Mr Kuek, who was also taking his wife to work, was in the extreme right lane, while Sim was in the adjacent lane.

Both came to a stop at a red light. Sim got out of his car to knock on the side window of Mr Kuek's car and proceeded to ask him: "Hello, you know how to drive or not?"

No mention was made in court as to what Mr Kuek's vehicle did.

Mr Kuek alighted and Sim's words turned abusive. He hurled several vulgarities at Mr Kuek and as the two were walking towards Sim's car, Sim pushed Mr Kuek on the arm and made a rude gesture towards him and then got back into his car.

Mr Kuek knocked on the driver's side window of Sim's car. Sim responded by lowering his window and hitting Mr Kuek on the right side of his face. He then got out of his car and pushed Mr Kuek on his arm. The dispute ended only after Mr Kuek's wife got out of the car to stop matters from worsening.

In delivering the sentence, District Judge Carol Ling said that Sim "needlessly triggered the entire incident" and that he "escalated (the incident) with profanities and rude gestures".

For voluntarily causing hurt, Sim could have faced up to two years in jail with a fine of $5,000 or both.

janlee@sph.com.sg