Man jailed six weeks for taking upskirt videos

SINGAPORE - An operations executive took an upskirt video of a woman at a bus interchange but deleted it just before she confronted him.

However, Jordon Leow Zhong Wei's smartphone was seized and submitted for forensic evidence analysis, and a video image of the 22-year-old woman's undergarment was found in it. That was when he admitted that he had taken the video.

The police also found a second video, of an unidentified woman, taken at Buona Vista MRT Station.

On Monday (July 24), Leow, 31, was sentenced to six weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Six other similar charges were taken into account during sentencing.

The prosecutor, police Assistant Superintendent Kevin Lee Ming Woei, told the court that Leow was sitting at a bus stop outside Bedok Mall in New Upper Changi Road on Oct 14 (2016), when he saw the womanwalking out of the MRT station.

She was wearing a T-shirt and short skirt, and Leow decided to take an upskirt video of her. He followed her to the escalator leading to the bus interchange and placed his phone on top of his bag.

He put the phone on video recording mode, stood behind her on the escalator, with the camera facing upwards.

A 33-year-old man happened to see what he was doing and informed the woman. The victim, who had felt that Leow was standing too close to her on the escalator, chased after him but denied taking a video of her.

She checked his mobile phone but found nothing incriminating. She then asked SBS Transit staff for help, and they called the police.

When the police arrived, Leow denied taking any upskirt photos or videos of the woman.

But forensic evidence analysis found the two videos.

Leow could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting the modesty of a woman.