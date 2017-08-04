Man jailed for four months, fined and banned for rash riding, causing hurt and other offences

SINGAPORE - Mohamed Nizam Mohamed Kalam rode a motorcycle that did not belong to him, without a valid licence or insurance. When he was spotted by a policeman, he made an illegal turn, rode against traffic and was speeding when he hit a car, resulting in injury to himself and his pillion rider.

For his actions, the 24-year-old was jailed for four months, fined $1,600 and banned from driving all vehicles for four years on Friday (Aug 4). He was convicted of rash riding, causing hurt to his pillion rider, riding without a valid licence and insurance coverage.

Nizam pleaded guilty to the four charges with two others taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao said Nizam had acted as a guarantor for Mr Muhammad Zaid Razali's purchase of a motorcycle, and had also loaned the 23-year-old some money.

As Mr Zaid could not repay Nizam, he passed the motorcycle and the key to him. But he did not authorise Nizam to ride the motorcycle.

On the morning of Sept 8, 2016, Nizam rode the motorcycle from a coffee shop along Sims Avenue when he neither had a valid licence nor insurance coverage. Mr Muhammad Nashrullah Sallim, 22, was his pillion rider.

A traffic policeman was on patrol duty at the junction of Lorong 33 Geylang when he sounded his horn and signalled Nizam to stop.

Nizam ignored the order to stop and made an unauthorised right turn into Lorong 33 towards Geylang Road.

He rode against the flow of traffic all the way from a minor road off Lorong 33 to Sims Avenue.

As he entered the junction of Sims Avenue and Sims Way, he was riding above the speed limit of 50kmh and hit a car coming from his left along Sims Way. As a result, both he and the pillion rider were flung off the machine. The pillion rider hit a stationary car and suffered abrasions on his legs, hands and stomach.

Nizam, who was unconscious, and the pillion rider were taken to hospital. Among Nizam's injuries were a broken kneecap, muscle injury and a collapsed lung. He was warded for 20 days and discharged on Sept 28 with 72 days of hospitalisation leave.

The pillion rider was warded for four days and given 17 days of hospitalisation leave.

Nizam was previously convicted of stealing a motor vehicle in 2015.