Man jailed for slashing colleague on neck and arm with penknife over dispute

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national was jailed for 16 months on Wednesday (April 26) for using a penknife to slash his colleague in a work-related dispute.

Wang Fuguo, 40, had admitted to causing hurt to Mr Wang Dayu, 31, by using a 7cm-long penknife to slash him on the left of his neck and right arm at Cellini Design Center at Changi North Crescent at about 8am on Oct 21 last year.

Investigations showed that the victim, who is also from China, was informed by his supervisor on Oct 20 last year that he and Wang were to report for work an hour earlier the next day, at 7.30am, due to the arrival of a shipment of goods that required unpacking.

The victim told Wang about the earlier reporting time that evening, but was unsure if Wang heard him.

At about 7.45am the next day, the two men were at the workplace when Wang argued with the victim, claiming that the latter did not tell him about the earlier reporting time.

About 15 minutes later, Wang walked past the victim in the warehouse where both got into another dispute over the same issue.

The argument got heated. Wang took out a penknife from his trouser pocket and swung it at the victim a few times, resulting in the victim suffering slash injuries to the left side of his neck and his right arm.

They were separated by co-workers.

The victim sought medical treatment at Changi General Hospital. He suffered a complete transection of his greater auricular nerve, left spinal accessory nerve and left external jugular vein. He also had a cut on his right forearm.

A broken, rusted piece of the penknife blade was found embedded in the victim's neck.

The victim was warded for four days and given hospitalisation leave for a month.

Wang, who has a daughter, could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for causing hurt with a weapon of offence.

His sentence was backdated to Oct 22 last year.