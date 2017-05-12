Man jailed for sex with 15-year-old girl

Muhammad Nur Shafiq Mohamed Noor, 22, dismissed his 15-year-old girlfriend's fears that she was pregnant and continued to have sex with her, a district court heard.

This went on even when she was about seven months pregnant.

Yesterday, Nur Shafiq was jailed for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to three of 13 charges of sexual penetration of a minor between November 2015 and May last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy said the victim and Nur Shafiq met through mutual friends in October 2015. They subsequently became a couple and she told him that she was only 15.

Nur pressured her to have sex and she finally relented on Nov 10 that year, when they had unprotected sex at a staircase landing in a Housing Board block in New Upper Changi Road. They had sex again the next day.

In January last year, she missed her period. She told Nur Shafiq she suspected she was pregnant, but he said she was just "late", and they continued to have unprotected sex.

Feeling unsettled, she took a pregnancy test in early February, which confirmed her pregnancy. Nur Shafiq did not believe her even then and even after another test confirmed the result. He continued to have sex with her.

On March 28, she met him and his mother and agreed to have an abortion. Nur Shafiq's mother took her to a doctor, who recommended she go to KK Women's and Children's Hospital as her pregnancy was advanced. She was admitted to KKH on April 8 and confirmed to be about 24 weeks pregnant. An abortion could not be done at that stage.

Some time in May, when she was seven months pregnant, Nur Shafiq had sex with her at the basement carpark of Mount Elizabeth Hospital. She delivered a baby girl two months later and the infant has been placed under foster care.

DPP Kavita had sought a total sentence of 20 months' jail in view of the aggravating factors. District Judge Wong Li Tein sentenced him to nine months on each charge, and ordered two to run consecutively.

The maximum penalty for sexual penetration of a person under 16 years old is 10 years' jail and a fine.