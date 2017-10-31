Man jailed for forging father's signature on cheques, making off with $27,000

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man was jailed for 10 months on Tuesday (Oct 31) after forging his father's signature on blank cheques and making off with $27,000 of the older man's money.

Eugene Goh Ting Guang pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and one unrelated theft charge.

Six other charges for similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In 2015, Eugene Goh was sentenced to 20 months' jail with nine strokes of the cane for crimes involving unlicensed money-lending.

He committed his latest offences shortly after he was released from prison last year and was under a remission order, which is usually given to inmates for good behaviour.

He was not supposed to commit another offence during the duration of this order.

But he breached it, and, on Tuesday, he was given an additional sentence of 54 days' jail - the term being the remaining duration.

On Dec 12 last year, Eugene Goh took Mr Goh Eng Siang's cheque and forged the latter's signature.

He penned down his own name as the payee and stated the amount payable as $5,000.

On the reverse side of the forged cheque, he wrote down his bank account number, name and contact number before depositing it. Eugene Goh received the money the next day.

By using the same method, he forged a separate cheque on Jan 23 and received another $5,000 in his bank account.

In all, Eugene Goh stole seven of his father's cheques and helped himself to the older man's money from December last year to this January.

Each transaction involved $3,000 to $5,000.

Mr Goh Eng Siang later found out about the unauthorised transactions and lodged a police report on Feb 7, even though he suspected his son of taking his cheque book.

Separately, the court heard that Eugene Goh used to work for food and beverage company Tandem Collective, which runs A Poke Theory restaurant in Boon Tat Street near Robinson Road.

On July 1, he was on duty at the eatery when he opened the cash register and stole $800 in cash - the sales proceeds from the previous day.

The company director later found out about the incident and lodged a police report on July 20.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chua Xyn Yee told the court that Eugene Goh has not made restitution.

Before handing out the sentence on Tuesday, District Judge Imran Abdul Hamid told him: "I sympathise with your parents."

Eugene Goh replied: "The family I have couldn't be better... Deep down inside, I have some issues with me. After my sentence, I will actively seek help from counsellors."

For each count of forgery, Eugene Goh could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.