Man jailed for filming colleagues in toilets

Not only did an A*Star research assistant secretly film his female colleagues in the toilets, he loaded the videos onto his organisation's desktop computer for his viewing pleasure.

Raymond Loh Wai Mung, 31, who faced 468 charges, admitted to eight charges of insulting women's modesty and criminal trespass into female toilets at his workplace at Fusionopolis Way.

He was jailed for six months and two weeks yesterday.

Loh, who was sacked from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research on Feb 12 last year, bought a mini-USB spy camera in the shape of a thumb drive through the Internet in early 2015 for taking upskirt videos of women. Most of the videos were taken at escalators in MRT stations and supermarkets.

He also took videos of his female colleagues when they used the toilet, and entered the female toilets to check whether it was in use.

On Jan 25 last year, a 25-year-old colleague saw Loh loitering outside a female toilet at about 7.10pm. She pretended to enter a cubicle by slamming the door but waited outside the cubicle. That is when she saw Loh walk in.

He claimed he had mistakenly walked into the wrong toilet but then smashed and disposed of the spy camera, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho Lian-Yi. The woman told her management and CCTV footage showed he had followed her into the toilet on six other occasions. She then made a police report.

The court heard that Loh used the spy camera to film upskirt videos of three colleagues, aged 31, 26 and 30, in 2015. Loh, represented by Mr Shashi Nathan, had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder.