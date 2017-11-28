Man jailed for 6 weeks for punching wife over alleged affair

SINGAPORE - Suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair, Aloysius Tang Bo Hui confronted her and punched her all over her body during a heated dispute.

On Tuesday (Nov 28), the 23-year-old was jailed for six weeks after he admitted to punching his wife, 20, in the back of her head, jaw, buttock, abdomen and arm.

A second charge of threatening to kill her was taken into consideration in sentencing.

The court heard that Tang confronted his wife over her extramarital affair at about 10.30pm on April 26, and they got into a heated argument.

During the dispute, he used his fist to punch her in the back of her head and her jaw. When she tried to avoid him by climbing onto the bed, he punched her in various parts of her body.

When she left the room and tried to leave, he slammed the main door closed. She tried again, but he pulled her arm to drag her away from the door. He said in Mandarin that he would kill her if she tried to open the door.

She was in the room when she sent a text message to a friend for help.

Subsequently, when Tang was no longer next to her, the victim dashed out of the room and ran out of the flat. By then, her friends had arrived to help her.

She sought treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was given two days of medical leave.

Tang's lawyer Randhir Gupta told the court on Nov 14 that the parties were still living together.

Tang could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.