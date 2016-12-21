Man jailed and fined for hurting and confining tenant

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national who prevented a woman tenant from leaving a flat and threw multiple punches on her face and shoulders was jailed for one week on Wednesday (Dec 21).

Xu Guangsheng, 42, a driver, pleaded guilty to hurting Madam Zhang Caihong, 46, at a flat in Jurong West Street 41 at about 9pm on Oct 10, 2016.

He was also fined $500 for wrongfully confining the Chinese national by blocking the room door with his body and pulling her hair to stop her from leaving the room.

Two other charges of criminal intimidation and causing hurt were considered for his sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Li Lihong said that Xu reacted when Madam Zhang returned home from work at about 9pm on Oct 10.

Xu, who had been drinking and was feeling tipsy, shouted at her and asked why she was home late. He accused her of being in a relationship with her 31-year-old supervisor, and was angry about it.

He then repeatedly punched her on the face and shoulders.

Madam Zhang left the flat and went to the foot of the block where the supervisor was waiting for her. She told him what had happened and they left to make a police report.

The police turned up at the flat later and found Xu reeking of alcohol. He was not arrested.

Madam Zhang then left for Ng Teng Fong General Hospital to have the injuries on her face and shoulders looked at. She was given a referral to a dentist.

At 1am, she returned to the flat with the supervisor, intending to move out as she was afraid to continue living with Xu.

But while packing her belongings in the room, Xu blocked the door with his body to prevent her from leaving.

When Madam Zhang tried to get around him, Xu pulled her hair. He then punched her face again and kicked her stomach.

When her supervisor tried to intervene, Xu assaulted him. Police were called again and this time, Xu was arrested.

Xu has paid $1,000 compensation to Madam Zhang, who confirmed this in court. She also told the court that she has forgiven him.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt. The maximum punishment for wrongful confinement is a year's jail and a $3,000 fine.