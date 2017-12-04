Man jailed 7 months for assault and trying to bribe policeman

SINGAPORE - Suspecting his wife of having an affair, a Chinese national slapped the woman's arm before attacking the purported other man with a sharp tool.

When a policeman attended to the case, Lei Yanchen, 39, tried to slip the officer a bribe of $50 in exchange for not arresting him.

Lei, who is jobless, was jailed for seven months on Monday (Dec 4) after pleading guilty to one count each of assault with a weapon and bribery.

He came to Singapore on Aug 4 on a social visit pass as he wanted to apply for a work permit here.

He later suspected his wife, Madam Wang Yu, of having an affair with her colleague, driver Zhong Bo, who is also a Chinese national.

Lei contacted Mr Zhong, 41, at around 10.20pm on Aug 6, and they agreed to meet at the void deck of Block 669D, Jurong West Street 64. Lei and Madam Wang, 35, then waited there for him.

But before he arrived, Lei managed to get hold of a hammer-like tool from a nearby construction site and hid it without his wife's knowledge.

Lei confronted Mr Zhong about the purported affair when he later arrived at the void deck.

When Madam Wang stepped in, Lei slapped her left arm and tried to kick her. Mr Zhong then tried to protect her by restraining Lei's right arm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ang Siok Chen said Mr Zhong was left bleeding from his forehead after Lei struck him with the tool.

Mr Zhong alerted the police and the trio went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He was found to be suffering from wounds on his head that needed stitches and his medical bills came up to more than $230.

Sergeant Mervyn Pea Jia Wei arrived at the hospital and told Lei that he had committed a serious offence.

Sgt Pea was talking to his team leader on his phone when Lei tried to slip a $50 note into the policeman's trouser pocket.

The officer confronted Lei when he realised what was happening and the Chinese national apologised to him before keeping the money.

Lei's lawyer, Mr Melvin Loh , who was assigned the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, told the court that his client had come to Singapore with very little and had no means to compensateMr Zhong.

Court papers did not mention if Madam Wang and Mr Zhong were having an affair.

For causing hurt with a weapon, Lei could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.