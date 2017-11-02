Man jailed 2 years for pimping out teen neighbour

A troubled 17-year-old girl trusted her 60-year-old neighbour and would seek him out whenever she had problems at home.

But the jobless man exploited her vulnerability and pimped her out to his 53-year-old friend, whom he knew had a penchant for young girls.

The older man, who lives on the same floor as her in a block of flats in Boon Lay, was sentenced to two years' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of procurement for the purpose of prostitution and abetment of commercial sex with a minor below 18.

Three other similar charges were taken into consideration.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

In October last year, the neighbour saw the girl crying at a staircase near their units. He asked her what was wrong and she replied that she had been raped. They chatted for a few hours and he advised her to lodge a police report.

The outcome of this rape allegation and the identity of the purported rapist were not mentioned in court yesterday. The teenager often confided in him after this incident, the court heard.

In January, the girl told the neighbour that she was looking for ways to earn money as her mother wanted to chase her out of their home. He then suggested that she turn to prostitution.

He told her that he could introduce her to the younger man who lived in the same block. The girl did not agree to the proposition at first.

On Feb 8, the neighbour asked the girl to meet him at the void deck. When she arrived, she saw that he was with his friend, whom she did not know.

The trio went to the flat of the younger man, who then gave $500 to the girl. When she asked what it was for, the older man replied that it was for sexual services.

After the girl took a shower, the neighbour asked her for $50, saying that he deserved the money.

The younger man and the girl then had unprotected sex in the bedroom. He paid her for sex two more times later that month.

He was jailed for nine months in June for engaging in paid sex with the same minor. The neighbour is out on bail of $15,000 and will surrender himself at the State Courts on Nov 15 to begin his sentence.