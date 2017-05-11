Man jailed 18 months for underage sex with teen who gave birth

SINGAPORE - Despite being told by his 15-year-old girlfriend that she was pregnant, Muhammad Nur Shafiq Mohamed Noor, 22, dismissed her fears and continued to have sex with her, a district court heard.

This went on even when she was about seven months pregnant.

On Thursday (May 11), Nur Shafiq was jailed for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to three of 13 charges of sexual penetration of a minor between November 2015 and May last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy said the victim and Nur Shafiq became acquainted through mutual friends towards the end of October 2015. They subsequently became a couple.

On Nov 4 and 5 that year, he said he wanted to have sex with her but she rejected him. She had told him she was 15.

But he persisted and she gave in when they met again on Nov 10. He took her to an HDB block in New Upper Changi Road where he had unprotected sex with her at a staircase landing. They had sex again the next day at the same place.

Sometime during end-January 2016, she missed her period and suspected she was pregnant. She told Nur Shafiq but he said she was just "late", and continued to have unprotected sex with her.

Feeling unsettled, she did a urine test in early February which confirmed her pregnancy.

Nur Shafiq did not believe she was pregnant even when she showed him the pregnancy test stick.

Although she did another test with the same result, he still refused to believe her and continued to have sex with her.

On March 28, the teen met him and his mother at a clinic where her pregnancy was confirmed. Although she agreed with Nur Shafiq's mother to have an abortion, the doctor at the clinic said she had to go to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) as she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

She was admitted to KKH on April 8 where it was confirmed that she was about 24 weeks pregnant.

About a month later, Nur Shafiq again asked to have sex with the girl while walking around Novena Square. She was then about seven months pregnant.

He took her to the basement carpark of the nearby Mount Elizabeth Hospital and had unprotected sex with her.

Two months later, the victim gave birth to a girl, who has been placed on foster care as the teen is unable to care for her child.

DPP Kavita had sought 10 months' jail on each of the charges in view of the aggravating factors.

District Judge Wong Li Tein sentenced him to nine months' jail on each charge, and ordered two sentences to run consecutively. She said the only mitigating factor was that he was young.

The maximum penalty for sexual penetration of a person under 16 years old is 10 years' jail and a fine.