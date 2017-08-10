Man jailed 12 weeks for molesting 19-year-old intern at family service centre

SINGAPORE - An intern who was interviewing an unemployed man at a family service centre (FSC) to determine his suitability for financial aid counselling got molested by him.

Tang Wei Ping, 26, who pleaded guilty to the crime, was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Thursday (Aug 10) for stroking the 19-year-old's knee and lower thigh on June 13 this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor N. K. Anitha said Tang's family had sought financial assistance and the FSC was assessing their application. The centre also said it would help Tang get a job.

At about 10.05am that day, Tang arrived at the FSC and the victim asked him to sit down. She then explained that the session would be recorded for training purposes.

There were chairs but no table in the room so the victim had to hold the many forms in her hand.

The victim began going through the forms that Tang had to fill up when he suddenly asked her whether she was attached.

She said the question was irrelevant and politely told him to focus on the interview.

He then moved closer to the victim and stretched out his right hand, inching closer to her left leg. He then stroked her left knee and left lower thigh area.

The victim was shocked and immediately gave Tang a few of the forms to avoid further physical contact.

At the same time, the victim's supervisor, who was monitoring the session through a closed circuit television, saw what Tang had done. She rushed to the room, and asked the victim to leave immediately.

Tang was told that the session had ended, and was later escorted out of the FSC.

Ms Anitha said: "During investigations, the accused admitted that he found the victim too attractive and had felt a strong urge to touch her."

Tang faced a second charge of molesting an unknown woman on an MRT train, and this was taken into consideration.

He had two previous convictions for molestation in April (2016).

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for outrage of modesty.