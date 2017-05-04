Man jailed 12 weeks for insulting modesty by taking upskirt videos

SINGAPORE - A self-employed man whose phone was found to have 75 upskirt videos of 21 unknown women was jailed for 12 weeks on Thursday (May 4) for insulting modesty.

Allen Lim Heng Keat, 48, who faced a total of 24 charges, admitted to seven counts of insulting the modesty of a woman at MRT stations and shopping malls last year.

The court heard that he was caught on Aug 17 last year for trying to take a photograph of an unknown woman wearing a skirt sitting opposite him in the train.

Someone saw this and gave chase when Lim exited at Buangkok MRT station at Sengkang Central. He was later detained.

Investigation showed that he had been using his Samsung mobile phone to take upskirt photographs and record upskirt videos for around three months, from June last year.

Seventy-five upskirt photographs/screenshots of videos were found in his phone in relation to 21 unknown female victims. There were also other obscene images on his phone which he had downloaded from the Internet.

His lawyer Peter Ezekiel said in mitigation that his client has been diagnosed with voyeurism and is still going for treatment.

He said Lim was stressed by personal circumstances - his wife was stricken with cancer and his daughter has Asperger's syndrome. Lim, he added, was remorseful for what he had done.

Lim could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for each count of insulting modesty.