Man used spycam app to film upskirt video of woman on bus and train; gets 1 month's jail

SINGAPORE - A man used a spy video camera application on his mobile phone to record an upskirt video of a woman on a bus, and again when they were on the same train.

Chester Lee Tian Mun, 28, a legal executive, was on Monday (Jan 8) jailed for one month after he admitted to one of two counts of placing his mobile phone under the skirt of the woman to record a video while on an MRT train on May 25, 2017.

A similar charge for a video taken earlier on an SBS Transit bus was considered during his sentencing.

The court heard that Lee boarded the bus at about 8.10am that day and saw the victim whom he found to be attractive. He moved close to her and used his phone which was inside a plastic bag to record an upskirt video of her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong Hefeng said after alighting from the bus, Lee realised that he and the victim were heading towards Tiong Bahru MRT station.

After boarding the train at the station, he moved close to the victim in the crowded carriage and took an upskirt video of her in a similar way.

His behaviour caught the eye of a 21-year-old student who was unsure then what he was doing.

After the train arrived at Outram MRT station, both Lee and the woman stepped out of the train to allow others to alight, before stepping back in.

Despite the carriage being less crowded, Lee continued to stand close to the victim and place his plastic bag beneath her skirt. It was at this stage that the student realised that Lee was taking an upskirt video of the victim.

The student confronted Lee when he alighted at Raffles Place MRT station, and subsequently called the police.

While waiting for the police, the student noticed Lee taking out his phone and using it. Suspecting that he might be trying to delete the videos, the student took the phone from Lee and passed it to the police when they arrived.

In his mitigation plea, Lee’s lawyer T.M. Sinnadurai said his client, a bright individual full of potential, holds a degree in business from a university in Britain, and a diploma in law and management from Temasek Polytechnic.

He said Lee is financially supporting his mother and elder sister.

Lee could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting the modesty of a woman.