Man injured in carpark blast charged with mischief by fire

A 32-year-old man who was injured in an explosion at a carpark in Bukit Batok has been charged after police investigations found that the blast was the result of an act of mischief, The Straits Times understands.

The police last night revealed the results of their investigations.

"Following investigations, the police have confirmed that the case of a car exploding at 290H, Bukit Batok Street 24, reported on April 26, was the result of an act of mischief," the release said.

The man was charged on April 29 with mischief by fire and will be remanded to assist in further investigations, the police added.

The man had suffered burns on his chest and limbs. A video put up on Facebook showed him crying in pain, with his black T-shirt in tatters. Police officers and a member of the public were seen tending to him before he was taken to hospital.

The car appeared to be severely damaged, with its front right door and rear blown off. Portable butane gas canisters were found at the site. It was later reported that the car could have been a rental vehicle that had gone "missing".

Mr Alex Soo, 37, who runs a car rental firm, told The Straits Times that the Nissan Dualis belonged to him, and he had lodged a police report earlier as the vehicle's hirer allegedly failed to pay him the rental fees and return the car.

Lydia Lam