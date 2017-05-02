Man injured in Bukit Batok carpark blast arrested for act of mischief

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man injured in an explosion at a carpark in Bukit Batok has been arrested after police investigations found that the blast was the result of an act of mischief, The Straits Times understands.

The police on Tuesday (May 2) night revealed the results of their investigations into the case of the car exploding at Block 290H Bukit Batok Street 24 last Wednesday (April 26).

The man was charged on April 29 with the offence of mischief by fire and will be remanded to assist in further investigations, the police said in a news release.

The same man had been injured by the blast, ST understands.

He was taken to Singapore General Hospital, and portable butane gas canisters were found at the scene.