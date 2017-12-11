Man gets jail term, caning for sexual assault of male student and drug-related offences

SINGAPORE - Pretending to be a woman named "Oohlala'', a customer service officer lured a 24-year-old student, whom he befriended through a social networking and dating app, to his home for sex.

The victim who suffers from congenital myopathy, a form of muscular disease, had initially rejected Adin Lim Zhixiang's request for sex, saying he was a virgin and it was the first time a "girl" had approached him in this manner.

But Lim, now 29, offered to pay the victim's taxi ride to his home and assured him that the sex would be free. He also sent the victim a photograph of a woman who appeared to be nude.

The victim agreed and they met on the same day at Lim's home, where the latter admitted that he had posed as a woman. Despite the victim's objection, Lim performed oral sex on him.

On Monday (Dec 11), Lim pleaded guilty to four charges, including sexual assault by penetration, as well as drug possession and consumption.

He was given six years and nine months' jail, and four strokes of the cane. His sentence was backdated to April 13.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana told the court that the victim received a message on the Skout app on July 17, 2015, from a "woman" with the profile name "Oohlala'', asking to befriend him.

Lim had pretended to be a 23-year-old woman by using a female friend's photograph as the profile picture in order to befriend heterosexual men.

After he got to know the victim online, Lim asked if he wanted to have sex, offering to pay for his taxi fare and assuring him that he need not pay for sex. The victim agreed and went to Lim's flat that day.

When he met Lim, the latter pretended to be "Oohlala's'' brother and said his "sister'' was having a shower. He told the victim to watch pornography in the bedroom.

While the victim was in the room, he received a message from "Oohlala'', asking him to strip naked. He did so and lay on the bed, covering himself with a blanket.

About five minutes later, Lim entered the room and admitted that he was "Oohlala''. Despite the victim telling him that he was not interested in men, Lim placed his arms on the victim's groin and began pressing it down.

"The victim tried to free himself and told the accused 'cannot' but the accused responded by saying that it was 'just a blowjob'," said DPP Sruthi.

Lim performed oral sex on the victim for around 20 minutes. As soon as he stopped, the victim got dressed and asked Lim for taxi fare. He took $4 and left. He made a police report the same day, stating that he had been "raped'' by Lim.

Investigation showed that Lim had taken methamphetamine, or Ice, on or before Feb 28, 2017. He consumed the drug just before a sexual encounter with a man he met through gay dating app Grindr. He said he would consume Ice about three times a week and had been doing so for nine months before he was arrested.

Arguing for at least seven years and four strokes of the cane on the sexual penetration charge, DPP Sruthi said Lim executed the pre-meditated offence in a methodological manner.

She pointed out a similar conviction in 2013 where he was jailed for 15 months for sexual penetration of a minor under 16.

"He has clearly demonstrated a proclivity toward committing serious sexual crimes,'' she told the court.

Lim could have been jailed for up to 20 years and liable to a fine or caning for sexual penetration.