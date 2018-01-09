Man gets jail for taking upskirt videos

A man used a spy video camera application on his mobile phone to record an upskirt video of a woman on a bus, and again when they were on the same MRT train.

Chester Lee Tian Mun, 28, a legal executive, was yesterday jailed for one month after he admitted to one of two counts of placing his mobile phone under the skirt of the woman to record a video while on an MRT train on May 25 last year.

A similar charge for taking a video earlier on an SBS Transit bus was considered during his sentencing.

The court heard that when Lee boarded the bus at about 8.10am that day, he saw the victim and found her attractive.

He moved close to her and used his phone, which was inside a plastic bag, to record an upskirt video of her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong Hefeng told the court that after Lee alighted from the bus, he realised that he and the victim were heading towards Tiong Bahru MRT station.

After boarding the train, he moved close to the victim in the crowded carriage and took an upskirt video of her in a similar way. His behaviour caught the eye of a 21-year-old student, who was unsure of what he was up to at the time.

After the train arrived at Outram MRT station, both Lee and the woman stepped out of the train to allow others to alight, before stepping back in.

Despite the carriage being less crowded, Lee continued to stand close to the victim and place his plastic bag under her skirt.

It was at this stage that the student realised that Lee was taking an upskirt video of the victim.

The student confronted Lee when he got off at Raffles Place MRT station, and subsequently called the police.

While waiting for the police, the student noticed Lee taking out his phone and using it.

Suspecting that he might be trying to delete the videos, the student took the phone away from Lee and passed it to the police when they arrived.

Lee's lawyer, Mr T.M. Sinnadurai, said in mitigation that his client, a bright individual full of potential, holds a degree in business from a university in Britain and a diploma in law and management from Temasek Polytechnic.

He said Lee is supporting his mother and elder sister financially.

Lee could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting the modesty of a woman.