Man gets corrective training, caning for molesting young girls

A man who kidnapped and outraged the modesty of three young girls, and molested a fourth, was sentenced to seven years' corrective training and 12 strokes of the cane yesterday.

Lim Hock Keng, 41, was an assistant manager at a restaurant when he committed nine offences against four girls between May 2013 and November 2015.

The paedophile, who had been imprisoned and caned before for similar offences in 2007, had admitted to two charges of outraging the modesty of a person under 14 years old and three charges of taking a minor from the lawful guardianship of their parents without consent.

The court heard last year that he kidnapped a five-year-old girl at The Rink at JCube, Jurong East Central 1, on May 18, 2013 by taking her from the multi-purpose hall to the handicapped toilet, where he molested her.

The girl's parents rushed to the changing room area after a friend told them he had seen an unknown man take their child there.

They were shocked to see Lim inside the toilet with her. Lim left before the father could confront him.

On May 12, 2014, Lim molested a five-year-old girl who was earlier with her cousin and grandmother, who was known to Lim. He did this at a playground at Block 303, Yishun Central.

In two other cases on Oct 25, 2014 and Nov 19, 2015, Lim kidnapped a six-year-old girl on each occasion at a playground near Yishun Street 61 and Block 303, Yishun Central respectively.

He molested the first girl after taking her to a toilet at Yishun Park to purportedly wash her hands.

He carried the second victim and made her sit on his lap before molesting her.

He was arrested on Oct 27, 2014 and was out on court bail when he committed the 2015 offence.

Corrective training is a tough regime for repeat offenders with no remission for good behaviour.