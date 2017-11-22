Man gets 4 years and 20 weeks' jail for robbery and failing to report for urine test

SINGAPORE - A man used a wooden stick to repeatedly hit a jewellery wholesaler when he and two others robbed the man of cash and valuables totalling about $43,000.

On Wednesday (Nov 22), Srinath Bari Ramdeo Bari was given 3½ years for robbing Mr Yelchur Sreenivas, 51, with Venkatachalapathy Raman and Hassan near Blocks 106 and 107, Towner Road, close to midnight on May 25, 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report for a urine test and was given six months per charge. A fourth charge of failing to report for his urine test was considered during his sentencing.

In lieu of the mandatory 12 strokes of the cane, the 53-year-old was given an additional 20 weeks' jail. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur ordered the sentences for the robbery and one of the urine tests to run consecutively, making a total of four years and 20 weeks in jail. She backdated his sentence to Sept 23, 2016.

The mastermind, Indian national Venkatachalapathy, 48, was sentenced to four years and three months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Nov 2.

Hassan, 36, who goes by one name, has claimed trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulhafni Zulkeflee said Venkatachalapathy had specifically chosen Mr Yelchur as he knew the victim was involved in the jewellery business. Venkatachalapathy then roped in Hassan and Srinath to commit the crime.

Mr Yelchur was carrying a haversack containing cash and jewellery samples when he met a friend at a coffee shop near Serangoon Road at around 9.30pm that day. He left about two hours later and headed home.

While walking along a footpath in Towner Road, he felt somebody pulling his haversack from behind. He turned around and saw Venkatachalapathy, who shoved him to the ground.

Venkatachalapathy tried to snatch the haversack but failed.

Mr Yelchur was picking himself off the ground when Srinath used the stick to strike his right shoulder.

Venkatachalapathy then snatched Mr Yelchur's haversack and fled with Srinath. The haversack contained cash and valuables totalling $42,775.

When Venkatachalapathy was arrested the next day, police recovered cash and valuables amounting to $36,175.

Srinath could have been jailed for up to 14 years for robbery. For failing to report for a urine test, the maximum penalty is a $10,000 fine and four years' jail.