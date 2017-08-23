Man gets 4 weeks' jail for road rage against lorry driver

Tang Chiap Huat, 48, slapped and punched a construction worker whose lorry had overtaken his van along the PIE on Oct 20 last year.
Tang Chiap Huat, 48, slapped and punched a construction worker whose lorry had overtaken his van along the PIE on Oct 20 last year.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW
Published
50 min ago
Court Correspondent
elena@sph.com.sg

Unhappy that a lorry driver had overtaken his van, a man sped up and assaulted the driver, and removed his ignition key.

Tang Chiap Huat, 48, was sentenced to four weeks' jail yesterday for road rage.

He admitted to slapping Indian national Sivalingam Rathinam, punching the 30-year-old twice and jostling with him for the vehicle key, causing injuries to the victim. He did all these along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Oct 20 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao said that at 10.15pm that day, the victim, who works as a construction worker, was driving the lorry on the PIE slip road of Jurong West to Tuas when he overtook Tang's van.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Tang perceived the victim to have overtaken his vehicle abruptly and was unhappy about this.

He then sped up and overtook the lorry before stopping in front of it.

He got out of the van and approached the lorry driver, then opened the door at the driver's seat and slapped the victim on his right cheek.

He also punched the victim twice in the chest, removed the lorry's key and threw it onto the ground.

The victim tried to stop him from snatching the key, and suffered some abrasion to his right index finger while struggling with Tang.

Tang drove off after the incident.

The victim was treated for bruises on the face and chest, and abrasion on the right index finger.

Tang, who was represented by Mr Lim Wee Teck, has been given until Sept 6 to start his sentence, as he wants to arrange for someone to take over his work duties as a driver.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2017, with the headline 'Man gets 4 weeks' jail for road rage against lorry driver'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia