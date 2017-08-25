Man gets 4 weeks' jail for hitting Uber driver

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist and his friend who were unhappy that an Uber driver was occupying two lanes of a road got into an argument with him and one of them later punched him in the face.

On Friday (Aug 25), safety coordinator Ng Si Hao, 26 - who was riding pillion on the motorbike- was jailed for four weeks for causing hurt to the Uber driver, Mr Najib Lahrichi, 49, at a multi-story carpark near Block 684, Jurong West Street 64.

The incident happened at about 1.45am on Dec 11, 2016.

The court heard that Mr Lahrichi had just dropped off a fare that day and was driving in Jurong West Street 64. He happened to be straddling two lanes as there were no cars around and he was about to make a turn.

Motorcyclist Nicholas Wee Wen Jun and his friend Ng were turning into a service road towards Block 684 when they saw Mr Lahrichi's car.

Mr Wee sounded his horn and both he and Ng shouted at the victim, called him "stupid", and pointed at the road lanes.

Mr Lahrichi said Ng asked him to get out of his vehicle. An argument ensued, and Mr Lahrichi apologised.

Mr Wee tried to separate the two men and tried to prevent the dispute from escalating. Ng then hit the victim on the right side of his face.

The victim felt pain on the right side of his jaw and some dizziness as a result of the attack. He also had a bruise on his right jaw, and was given a day's medical leave.

District Judge Lorraine Ho said such actions cannot be condoned. She added that it was fortunate that the victim suffered only minor injuries or the consequences could be worse for Ng.

Ng could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for voluntarily causing hurt.