Man gets 3 months' jail for threatening to disseminate student's nude photos

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old student befriended a man 16 years her senior on Facebook, met him in April this year, and by May, had had sex four times with him.

Lawrence Ang Thim Huat, who is self-employed, took photographs of the woman on three of the occasions when they had sex.

When the 36-year-old asked her to be his girlfriend, she rejected him and their relationship deteriorated.

On May 24, Ang uploaded two photographs of her in lingerie on Facebook. He did this to create the impression that she was dating him as there were other men who were interested in her.

When she found out about the photographs, she told him to remove them. He apologised and asked her again to be his girlfriend, but she declined.

Angered by her rejection, Ang sent her a string of WhatsApp messages between 8.08pm and 11.06pm , threatening to tarnish her reputation by circulating her nude photographs.

He also threatened to print the photographs and share them with his friends.

The victim made a police report the next day.

On Tuesday (Nov 21), Ang was sentenced to three months' jail for criminal intimidation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jesintha Veijayaratnam had asked for at least six months' jail, citing Ang's convictions in 1995 and 2004 for extortion and for rioting, and causing hurt with a weapon in 2008.

She said his current offence was very similar to a case where he threatened a teenager to get what he wanted.

But Ang's lawyer Sherrie Han, a Criminal Legal Aid Scheme Fellow, said in mitigation that her client should get no more than two months in jail. She said the offence was not premeditated. He also never uploaded the victim's nude photographs which were obtained consensually.

Ang had turned over a new leaf and recognised the hardship he had brought upon his family in the past, she added.

The prosecution is considering an appeal against the sentence. Ang will know on Dec 1 when he returns to court. His bail has been extended until then.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for criminal intimidation.