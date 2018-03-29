Man gets 20 weeks' jail for attacking, verbally abusing NEA officers

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man was sentenced to 20 weeks' imprisonment on Thursday (March 29) for attacking and using abusive language against officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The man, who is a Singaporean, had pleaded guilty to five charges of causing hurt to, using criminal force towards, and using abusive language against three NEA enforcement officers.

On June 19 last year, the enforcement officers were carrying out their rounds near Arumugam Road when they spotted the man selling fruits.

After identifying themselves as NEA officers, they asked him if he had any licence to sell fruits.

The man said he did not, and the officers asked for his particulars.

While trying to flee, the man hurled vulgarities at the officers, punched and head-butted the first officer, and spat on the second officer. He also slammed the door of his vehicle while the third officer was holding onto the door, said the NEA in a statement.

Two officers were injured after the incident, added the agency.

With police assistance, the man was then arrested by officers from the Bedok Police Division.

The man's illegal hawking charge for the incident is pending a court hearing.

In its statement, NEA said it will continue to take action against anyone who engages in illegal hawking activities.

It also asked the public to cooperate as officers discharge their duties, and added that officers should not be obstructed from carrying out their enforcement duties.

It added it takes a "serious view of those who verbally or physically abuse our officers" and will not hesitate to take criminal action if necessary.