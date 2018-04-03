Man gets 11 years, 9 months' jail plus cane for role in attack on businessman's love rival

SINGAPORE - It was back to jail yet again for a former technician whose role in an attack on a businessman's love rival left the victim permanently disfigured.

Mohammad Amin Aman, 47, was sentenced to 11 years and nine months' jail as well as 11 strokes of the cane on Tuesday (April 3).

He admitted to conspiring with five other men and a woman to cause grievous hurt to Mr Joshua Koh Kian Yong, 33, in 2016. He also pleaded guilty to one count each of drug consumption and being a member of a secret society.

Amin was the fifth person to be sentenced in the assault case. The court heard on Tuesday that he had been in and out of jail since 1989 for mainly drug-related offences.

District Judge Marvin Bay said: "I am of the view that the sentence should be sufficient to generally deter like-minded individuals from becoming involved in conspiracies to violently settle private vendettas in public places."

In 2014, businessman Lim Hong Liang, 54, met Ms Audrey Chen Ying Fang, 26, and became her boyfriend.

Some time in 2016, after he found out that she was two-timing him, he told his nephew Ron Lim De Mai, 26, to find some people to assault Mr Koh.

Ron Lim contacted 47-year-old mover Ong Hock Chye, who said he knew people willing to do the job for money.

Ong contacted Amin, his former prison mate, who roped in Nur Muhammad Irwan Mohd Ngat, 29. Irwan in turn recruited his friend Juhari Ab Karim, 34. Irwan's girlfriend Nur Atika Fauziana Sherhan, 20, was present when the men met and later helped track down Ms Chen's car, which had been fitted with GPS tracking.

On April 30, 2016, Amin, Irwan and Juhari tailed Ms Chen and Mr Koh who were going to Townshend Road near Little India for supper. Once there, Juhari started punching Mr Koh and Irwan slashed his face with a penknife. Amin did not take part in the assault.

For their roles, Ong received $4,500, Juhari $200, and Amin and Irwan each received $2,400. Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo said the money came from Lim Hong Liang.

Irwan was earlier sentenced to 14½ years' jail and 16 strokes of the cane for drug trafficking and for grievously hurting Mr Koh.

Ron Lim was jailed for three years, with four strokes of the cane, for arranging for the attack while Juhari was sentenced to 15 months' jail for causing hurt and being a member of an unlawful society. Atika was ordered to undergo reformative training.

The cases against Lim Hong Liang and Ong are pending.