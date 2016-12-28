Man fined for unlicensed job agency activities

A man was fined $30,000 yesterday for carrying out the activities of an employment agency without a licence.

Mohamed Yasin Hameed Sultan,45, is also barred from holding an employment agency licence, the Manpower Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

He distributed pamphlets and advertisements and facilitated job placement overseas between November 2014 and May 2015, the ministry added. The pamphlets gave descriptions of jobs that paid thousands but were non-existent. Three foreigners, drawn by the claims, hired him to find them jobs in Canada.

The ministry advised job seekers to use only employment agencies it has licensed. The list of these agencies can be found online at www.mom.gov.sg/eadirectory

People with information on unlicensed employment agency activities may report them to the ministry via e-mail: mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438-5122.