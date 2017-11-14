Man fined for stealing $450 from GrabCar driver and using part of it to pay for his ride

SINGAPORE - An unemployed man stole from a GrabCar driver and used part of the stolen $450 to pay for his fare, a court has heard.

Muhammad Faidil Samri, 28, was fined $5,000 on Monday (Nov 13) for the theft on July 23, 2017.

He also admitted to riding a motorcycle without the consent of the owner, his cousin, in Yishun Ring Road, and riding without a valid class 2B licence on March 23. He was fined $500 on each of the two charges.

He will serve a default sentence of 24 days' jail if he cannot pay the $6,000 fine.

The court heard that GrabCar driver Sulaiman Sarif picked up Faidil and two other passengers at Block 596A Ang Mo Kio Street 52 at 5.14am. The trio wanted to go to Block 446A Jalan Kayu.

When the car reached Jalan Kayu, Faidil told the other two passengers to alight first and told the driver to drop him further down at the main road.

While Mr Sulaiman, 53, was distracted by the two passengers getting out, Faidil was captured by the in-car camera leaning forward and reaching out for Mr Sulaiman's wallet between the front seats.

The CCTV that captured him stealing the cash from the driver's wallet went viral.

After removing $450 from the wallet, Faidil placed it back in its original position.

He alighted after using part of the stolen money to pay for his ride, the amount of which was not stated.

Investigations revealed his identity and he was arrested in early August.

No restitution was made.

Faidil could have been jailed for up to three years.