NSman fined for staying out of country for 9 years without valid exit permit

SINGAPORE - An operationally ready national serviceman who remained outside the country for almost 9½ years without a valid exit permit was fined $8,000 on Friday (Dec 8).

Wang Cheng Hsuan, 35, was fined a further $1,500 for failing to notify the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) after having not received any order or notice from his national service unit for six consecutive months when he was subject to the Enlistment Act.

Wang completed full-time national service on Dec 27, 2002, and was posted to 662 Guards to serve his operationally ready service.

The prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Ang, told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that Wang failed to report to his NS unit on March 31, 2008.

A police gazette was raised against him in October that year.

When he tried to renew his Singapore passport in Taiwan on April 17 this year, he was told to contact CMPB to resolve his outstanding NS matters before the renewal request could be considered.

CMPB advised him to return to Singapore, which he did on June 25.

Wang was found to have left Singapore on Feb 13, 2008, and remained away until June 24 this year - a period of nine years, four months and 12 days.

He said in his statement that he had initially gone to Taiwan, and then studied in Japan between 2008 and 2012 before returning to Taiwan.

Mr Ang said Wang had intended to stay outside of Singapore for more than six months and did not have a valid exit permit. He was also required to notify CMPB that he had not received any notice from his NS unit for six consecutive months.

Wang could have been fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to one year for breaching the Enlistment Regulations and fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to three years for remaining outside the country without a valid exit permit.