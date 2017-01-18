Man fined for giving false info and allowing pal to ride his motorbike without a licence

SINGAPORE - Although Muhammad Adha Mdmor, 22, knew his friend did not have a valid licence or motor insurance coverage, he allowed him to ride his motorcycle.

But S. Nishanth, also 22, was involved in a collision along Central Expressway (CTE) and Adha wanted to avoid criminal liability. So he made a false police report on May 17, 2016 claiming his motorcycle was missing from the carpark at Block 280 Yishun Street 22.

On Wednesday (Jan 18), Adha was fined $4,000 for giving false information to a senior staff sergeant at Yishun North Neighourhood Police Centre.

He was fined another $600 for permitting Nishanth to ride the motorcycle along CTE on May 14 when he did not have a valid licence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong Hefeng said that Adha, who was going overseas, allowed Nishanth to use his motorcycle from May 12 to 16 last year.

On May 14, Nishanth was riding along CTE when he failed to keep a proper lookout and hit the back of a car. He told Adha about the accident the next day.

Two days later, Adha lodged the report but did not identify possible suspects. He claimed that there was no other user for the motorcycle.

Closed-circuit television recordings retrieved by the police from the carpark gantries showed Nishanth had last used the motorbike.

When police interviewed him, Nishanth said Adha had expressly allowed him to use the motorcycle. This was confirmed from his phone records.

Adha subsequently admitted that he had made a false police report.

Nishanth's case is being handled separately by the Traffic Police Department.

Adha could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to $5,000 for giving false information to a public servant.

For the second charge, he could have been fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

A third charge of permitting Nishanth to ride when there was no insurance coverage was taken into consideration.