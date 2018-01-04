Man fined $2,500 for choking prostitute who did not want to have unprotected sex

SINGAPORE - A prostitute who agreed to have protected sex with a Malaysian man refused when he removed his condom in their hotel room.

Yek Teng Kui, 33, a cook, then choked the 26-year-old Vietnamese national.

He was fined $2,500 on Thursday (Jan 4) after he admitted causing hurt to her at Balestier Hotel at about 6.20am on March 17, 2017.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chng Leng Leng, prosecuting, said that Yek approached the victim at Orchard Towers at about 5am that day and they chatted. They then checked into the hotel in Balestier Road.

Investigation showed that Yek had put on a condom but removed it just before the act.

When the woman refused to have sex with him, he choked her twice on the neck. She struggled and managed to break free only on her second attempt. A dispute ensued and she called the police.

Police found scratches and redness on the victim's neck. She did not seek any medical treatment.

Pleading for a light fine, Yek told the court he is divorced with a son.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.