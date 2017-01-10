Man drives into road divider in Hougang, uprooting tree

SINGAPORE - A man believed to be drunk drove into a road divider in Hougang late on Monday night (Jan 9), knocking down a tree.

The incident happened at 11.58pm at Block 632, Hougang Avenue 8, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Tuesday (Jan 10).

A man driving what appears to be a BMW rammed into a divider, uprooting a tree.

The loud sound of the crash drew many onlookers, and a 10m-long railing was damaged by the impact, Wanbao reported.

The driver sat on the grass verge along the divider but did not seem hurt.

The Straits Times understands that the man was not taken to hospital.

The police told the Straits Times on Tuesday that they were alerted to the accident at 11.58pm on Monday.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.