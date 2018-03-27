Man convicted of assaulting young girls faces more charges following fresh police report

SINGAPORE - The parents of a 13-year-old girl made a police report after reading in The Straits Times last month about a 20-year-old man who admitted to a slew of mostly sexual offences against 10 young girls he had befriended on Instagram and Facebook.

This led to seven fresh charges being brought against Goh Kar Aip relating to three more victims - the 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

On Tuesday (March 27), Goh admitted to these seven new charges - two for selling obscene images of nude females on messaging app WeChat and five for sending photos of his genitalia to the three victims on Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Most of these offences were committed after Goh was released on bail in May 2016 after being charged for his earlier offences. These new charges will be taken into consideration when Goh is sentenced.

The couple, speaking to The Straits Times outside the courtroom on Tuesday, said they went to the police as they suspected, from details in the news report, that Goh had also contacted their daughter.

Last month, Goh had pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a minor and one of sexual assault by penetration and agreed to have another 34 charges taken into consideration.

On Tuesday, prosecutors sought at least 15 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Goh used social media to prey on the naivety of young girls from single-sex schools who were curious about the opposite gender, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen argued.

The DPP noted that despite being previously given a 12-month conditional stern warning for threatening a young girl, Goh persisted in prowling the Internet for more girls to sexually exploit.

Goh's lawyer, Mr Loh Lin Kok, said his client was a young boy of between 16 and 18 at the time of the offences.

Between 2014 and 2016, Goh, a permanent resident who was doing odd jobs while waiting to enlist for national service, used social media to look for young girls.

He messaged his targets privately, introducing himself to them as "Kai". Some ignored him but others chatted with him.

After gaining their confidence, he would ask for their nude pictures. Sometimes, he would send them pictures of his genitalia in the hope they would reciprocate.

He eventually met most of the 10 victims and carried out sexual acts on them.

Goh's offences came to light when a teacher discovered that one of her students was in a relationship with him and had taken along three of her schoolmates to meet him.

Goh committed sexual offences against the girl and two of the three friends.

A police report was lodged on March 19, 2016.