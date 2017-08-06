Man charged with Western Union robbery

A man who allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Western Union branch in Ubi last week is also believed to be involved in other offences.

Hashim Hamzah, 58, was charged in court yesterday with armed robbery at the remittance outlet located at Block 301, Ubi Avenue 1 at around 10.40am on Tuesday. A police prosecutor told the court about Hashim's likely involvement in other offences but did not provide details.

Hashim is accused of using a knife to carry out the robbery. He allegedly escaped with $4,000 in cash but was arrested following an islandwide manhunt.

He will be remanded at Bedok Police Division and will be back in court on Friday.

According to a police news release on Friday, a robber had entered the Western Union outlet wearing a helmet and a mask to hide his identity.

He ordered the staff not to shout and demanded money before fleeing on a bicycle.

To establish his identity, police trawled through more than 1,000 hours of video footage taken from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras in shophouses and eateries.

Officers also appealed to vehicle owners who were travelling on the road at the same time as the suspect to submit in-car camera footage. They arrested Hashim in Pasir Ris Drive 6 on Thursday.

This case was the second of two armed robbery incidents last week.

On Wednesday, cleaning company worker Visvanathan Vadivelu, 48, was charged in court with arming himself with a kitchen knife to rob a Shell petrol station in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Monday .

Visvanathan allegedly made off with $1,193 in cash.

He is remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court on Tuesday.